Social Media Influencer Dashboard UI

Hello Dribbblers,
Happy Monday, Today's design is for Social Media Influencer Dashboard. I tried to keep it extra clean and gave it modern look. Please give your feedback about the design and what do you think about this clean look.
Follow me on instagram: arshakirpk
