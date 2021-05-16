Sena Bajraktarevic

Illegal logging

Illegal logging ui ui design ui ux web design design
Hey everyone!
I am happy to share with you the work I've done for one of the NGOs whose mission is fighting against illegal logging. A well-suited design system has been provided which has been applied to a new user-centered experience for their website.

Contact me in case you're interested to work on a project with me!

Posted on May 16, 2021
UI/UX Designer
