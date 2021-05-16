🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I would like to introduce you my concept project of HOMLY - smart home app. I desined the most significant screens which work as a prototype presented on the video. Thanks to HOMLY users can collect all smart devices in one application.
Please leave a like and don't forget to provide your valuable feedback. CHEERS!