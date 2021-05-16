Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Spring Vibe

Spring Vibe spring girl character girl illustration girl watercolor graphic flat illustration digital painting procreate illustration
It is almost the end of the spring in Germany :P Inspired by a illustrator from Weibo @吃梦的小兽hhh, I created this simple illustration to memorise the spring time

-----------------------------------------------------
I am a UX designer and a newbie illustrator
Open for projects @ cindy.sihanyuan@gmail.com XD

