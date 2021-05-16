Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NVIDIA Unofficial Mascot Design

My reimagination of Nvidia Unofficial Mascot on the theme of Alebrijes.
Alebrijes are brightly colored, Mexican folk art sculptures of fantasy or mythical creatures.
I have created rabbit creature🐇 with bright colors like yellow, green, blue, pink and a little spooky look.👽

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
    • Like