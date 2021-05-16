its.muxr

Amagi design fresh concept of the previous logo

its.muxr
its.muxr
  • Save
Amagi design fresh concept of the previous logo web typography branding minimal website ui design figma debut logo
Download color palette

Just changed a little bit the previously created logo concept. Your valuable feedback will be appreciated

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
its.muxr
its.muxr

More by its.muxr

View profile
    • Like