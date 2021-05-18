Easy banking mobile application

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I wanted to show how simple and easy banking could be. So the main idea was to show through the illustrations show the childish style of ART elements, but clean and neat UI reflect that feeling of ease of use this App. So the main problem was to avoid this “official” style in banking apps. I honestly love these illustrations, it’s so unusual, and I enjoyed this Project. Valias, thanks for this incredible work together.
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
