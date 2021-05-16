David Salmon

Daily UI - #033 - Customise

Daily UI - #033 - Customise
For the customise product challenge I went for a quick customise margarita UI, offering the option for an upgrade to the tequila, a chilli kick and a salted rim.

Fonts are Playfair Display with Din Condensed.

Posted on May 16, 2021
