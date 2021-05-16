Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alissa Condra

Loyalty App Onboarding Flow

Alissa Condra
Alissa Condra
  • Save
Loyalty App Onboarding Flow mobile app retail loyalty onboarding ui ux
Download color palette

Onboarding flow for cross-platform app for retail loyalty program users. The goal was to onboard users and get them to add loyal program cards on first open

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Alissa Condra
Alissa Condra

More by Alissa Condra

View profile
    • Like