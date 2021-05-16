Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Julia Voitko

Music Player

Julia Voitko
Julia Voitko
  • Save
Music Player dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

I would like to share with you my task for #DailyUI09.

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Julia Voitko
Julia Voitko

More by Julia Voitko

View profile
    • Like