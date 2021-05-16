Helvetica Ice Cream

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A project long overdue. I wanted to create letters as sweets, so I got my ass down ths weekend and build this scene. I actually used Tex Gyre Heros Bold font by the GUST e-foundry, which is almost a copy of the original Helvetica font.
3D Modelling, lighting, scene building and virtual photography in Blender 3D.
Rendering in Cycles. Enjoy!