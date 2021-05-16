Village Books UI Concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I took this on as a personal project and wanted to conceptualize a new look that would represent this great local independent bookstores' personality.
While I kept their current logo part of the design concept, going forward, I kept the layout clean and product-focused and the font choices bold with a splash of personality. I do enjoy working with textures, so adding the wood background lends itself to not only the shelving and blond hardwood floors of the physical store but also a possible home library feel as well.