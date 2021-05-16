John Souza

Village Books UI Concept

Village Books UI Concept art direction adobe photoshop adobe xd webdesign ui
I took this on as a personal project and wanted to conceptualize a new look that would represent this great local independent bookstores' personality.

While I kept their current logo part of the design concept, going forward, I kept the layout clean and product-focused and the font choices bold with a splash of personality. I do enjoy working with textures, so adding the wood background lends itself to not only the shelving and blond hardwood floors of the physical store but also a possible home library feel as well.

Posted on May 16, 2021
