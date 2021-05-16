💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟

🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿



Product Features

Fully customizable and editable Ai &‌ PSD template(s).

Texts, images, and graphics are on separate layers.

Free fonts used (not included, download links provided).

Photography images are not incluaded.

Artboard size Flyer 8,27x11,69 in

CMYK @ 300 DPI

Mockups are not included.