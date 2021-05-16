💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟

🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿



Modern Resume is a clean, modern and professional resume template to help you get your next job.

Available in 5 colors with great details, this set includes: resume, cover letter, portfolio and business card.

The item is very easy to edit and customize with MS Word (.docx) and Adobe Photoshop (.psd).