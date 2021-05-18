Grégoire Démogé

Domain listing / table view, SaaS

Grégoire Démogé
Grégoire Démogé
  • Save
Domain listing / table view, SaaS domainhosting nameserver registrar saas app saas settings ui settings setting minimalism product design webdesign productdesign ui clean ui design clean design
Domain listing / table view, SaaS domainhosting nameserver registrar saas app saas settings ui settings setting minimalism product design webdesign productdesign ui clean ui design clean design
Download color palette
  1. C.1.png
  2. C.2.png

List of all your domains.

Continuous integration / continuous deployment Software as a Service.

Grégoire Démogé
Grégoire Démogé
Product Designer

More by Grégoire Démogé

View profile
    • Like