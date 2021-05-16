🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
[Online Mobile Sneaker Market]
Backstory : tbh I thought of nothing when working on this project.
Ideas : Mobile web for online Sneaker store, which specialized in color filter. Any hoo I named the main feature Discover, I even put registered symbol next to it. Basically it's just product filter who focused on color picking, since color is really a critical factor when choosing shoes, right?
Execution : I focused on 2 of UX principles (Efficiency and Learnability) for this design.
In Home I applied Visual Hierarchy of Scale and Proximity, expecting User able to easily understand the purpose of every card and section
For Product Detail page a simple tab to make extra space for proximity
And last one, the Discover page featuring a huge color picker for precise color filter (I personally never find a reliable color filter in any website) so you can choose more than thousand shades of red and get similar or close enough result.
Note : man, gif format really take my color away. Its much more beautiful in still image format
Designed by MJ
Layout : iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Design tools : Figma, Gif Editor, Photoshop
