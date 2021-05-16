🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
My entry to NVIDIA Studio Challenge. I was inspired by their hardware technology and colors.
During the project I wanted to mix the mascot with computer hardware, so for those who don't know the brand, they will already understand that the mascot comes from a company that works with computers. And for those who already know Nvidia, they will instantly identify it.