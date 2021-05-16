Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge

NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge photoshop substance painter maya character design character rtx nvidia 3d 3d art 3d modeling
My entry to NVIDIA Studio Challenge. I was inspired by their hardware technology and colors.
During the project I wanted to mix the mascot with computer hardware, so for those who don't know the brand, they will already understand that the mascot comes from a company that works with computers. And for those who already know Nvidia, they will instantly identify it.

