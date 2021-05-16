Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 005 02 | Twitter Logo Redesign

Daily UI 005 02 | Twitter Logo Redesign | Designed by @hrsd4ror4 rebranding logo redesign applogo tweet twitter dailyuichallenge mahagurumahakaal hrsd4ror4 graphic design communication design
After the first two attempts of redesigning the Twitter logo, I wasn't satisfied.

There is an untold saying in our profession, Revisions are need of any possible good design.

My only efforts are directed towards making something as classy as the existing logo and the trends in the market.

I hope with these two I could get a more closer with touching the bar for the logo's design.

