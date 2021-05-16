Daily UI 005 02 | Twitter Logo Redesign | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
After the first two attempts of redesigning the Twitter logo, I wasn't satisfied.
There is an untold saying in our profession, Revisions are need of any possible good design.
My only efforts are directed towards making something as classy as the existing logo and the trends in the market.
I hope with these two I could get a more closer with touching the bar for the logo's design.