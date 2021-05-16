SIDE TASK

logo & business cards

SIDE TASK
SIDE TASK
logo & business cards branding
The concept of the design is related to the progress of any task, while maintaining the working lines that shows the progress of it. As an owner of the side task page, I though of what could describe the way we work more than a work flow, these circles or curves each represents a specific task and how it gets bigger.

SIDE TASK
SIDE TASK

