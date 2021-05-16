Chevrolet's Website Concept Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Concept redesign of Chrevolet’s Website.
As in the current site, there are some issues I observed and shared here to get solved. So, I have designed a per brand color and tried to solve to give to better user experience.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - pavelmandal08@gmail.com
Thanks a lot....... :)