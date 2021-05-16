Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hailey Mott

Audio & Speaker Site Hero Exploration

audio headphones speakers web design grid design shopify menu design navigation hero banner hero image homepage typography ecommerce ui design
Home audio & headphone site concept — hero design and updated nav UX 🎧✨ This was a great throwback to my days as the lead UI designer for McLaren North America with an F1 racing headphone collab.

