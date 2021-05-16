One More Time - Activities Explorer Mobile App

Hello Internet, This time I'd like to share one of my early project

[OneMoreTime]

Backstory : I do love physical activities, but I personally don't have time to browse thousand of sports (yes there is roughly 8000+ sports right now) and figuring out how to do it, whats the rules, how to do properly one by one is quite exhausting. (Yea im that lazy)

Ideas : An mobile app (like most of fitness app) who introduce User to many activities based on the user preference (water based, activities with tools, team based, single activities, etc) as main feature.

Execution : Home consist of Main Feature 'Daily Picks' feature based on User preference, Weather and Geo-Location for suggestion and 'Explore' feature for User to explore new type of activity.

Also this is very important, Dark mode and Normal Mode is applied depends on the activities (dark mode for indoor based activities and normal mode for outdoor based activities) I once training with dark themed app for outdoor and I can say that was awful

Note : Since I'm not PRO in Dribbble, I'm unable to put the rest of the shot, might upload the rest once I'm PRO or on another platform for more detailed insight. Cheerio for now!

Designed by MJ

Layout : iPhone X

Design tools : Figma , Photoshop

_______

All the Icon used is designed by Flaticon

and undraw.co for the illustration