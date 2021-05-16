Hailey Mott

Weber Grills Site Redesign

My ecom agency team recently re-launched the Weber Grills site with an overhaul in UX and a new outdoor lifestyle art direction. Here’s a little homepage close up of an alt design I’ve been working on as a fun side project.

