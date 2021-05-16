Arunesh Varade

NVIDIA Studio Mascot Re-imagined

Arunesh Varade
Arunesh Varade
  • Save
NVIDIA Studio Mascot Re-imagined 3d artist 3d art blender 3d
Download color palette

My creation for the NVIDIA Studio Playoff. Re-imagined the logo with 'Embroideries of India' as a continuation of my number series at 36 Days of Type.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Arunesh Varade
Arunesh Varade

More by Arunesh Varade

View profile
    • Like