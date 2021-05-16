Nabeel Jawahir

Messages and Chat UI for a Dating App | Tangle

Nabeel Jawahir
Nabeel Jawahir
  • Save
Messages and Chat UI for a Dating App | Tangle branding figmadesign figma clean challenge daily minimalistic flat ui messaging chat match bumble tinder dating
Download color palette

A few variations of the messaging features of a dating app

Nabeel Jawahir
Nabeel Jawahir

More by Nabeel Jawahir

View profile
    • Like