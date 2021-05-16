Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Illustration, Crochet and Animation Design for kids.

I have been working for a while now designing crochet patterns for children's toys. It has been very excited and the idea it to create short videos and animations that would help children cognitive development. I uses procreate to make the hand drawing effect, but the whole illustration process for the animation will be designed on Illustrator.
It is part of a project to support early childhood development.

