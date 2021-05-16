Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jon Schubbe

Dat Boi Future

Jon Schubbe
Jon Schubbe
  • Save
Dat Boi Future anime loop animate animation
Dat Boi Future anime loop animate animation
Dat Boi Future anime loop animate animation
Download color palette
  1. frogcycle_1_under10_4.3.mp4
  2. frog-cycle2.png
  3. 20210516_121008.jpg
  4. 20210516_121022.jpg

I love old school Flash animation and wanted to make something cool

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Jon Schubbe
Jon Schubbe
Fun Designer

More by Jon Schubbe

View profile
    • Like