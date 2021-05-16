Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peach Milk / ミルク

Peach Milk / ミルク vector flatdesign gradient graphic illustrator cartoon sticker cute cut japanese japan refreshing pink kawaii milk peach
A sticker design of a carton of Peach Milk. Vibrant & Refreshing-looking (If that's a word).

