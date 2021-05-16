Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Past Life

Past Life vector sacred geometry illustrator design psychedelic mandala geometric geometry illustration graphic design
Been stuck in my head lately. Reliving my past life and missing certain moments. I made this design based off all the thoughts and emotions I’ve been going through. One of the more complex mandala designs I’ve done so far.

