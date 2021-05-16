Sneh

Aesthetic Alebrije

Sneh
Sneh
  • Save
Aesthetic Alebrije cgi 3d modeling 3d art 3d pokemon aesthetic minimal logo design
Download color palette

This is my try for the Nvidia Studio Challenge, Hope you like this render, feel free to criticize.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Sneh
Sneh

More by Sneh

View profile
    • Like