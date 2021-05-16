Nastya

Refences of poses

Refences of poses reference woman illustration procreate 2d art design poses artwork tutorial
Tutorial of some poses, if you want i can do more) well, as i know many artists cant to find tutorial poses,so i wanted to help with it. All artworks made at the same style and colour

Posted on May 16, 2021
