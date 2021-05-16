Oksana Yazieva

Logo Concept for Music Company

app icon iconography logo design logodesign logo branding typography
This logo was designed as a concept for a streaming music company. It displays a high-pitched two beats musical note morphed into capital "P" letter. The logo can also be adapted for smaller elements, like app icon, etc.

Posted on May 16, 2021
