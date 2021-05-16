Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sellby - an e-commerce app like OLX

This is a UI UX design of an E-commerce app. It is named as Sellby, in which we can sell or buy products between users. This is design was done completely on figma. This is just the home page of the design. The complete overview is linked here with.

https://www.figma.com/proto/MttTdMLJD4ozL0GAZCH3Rg/e-commerce-v1.0?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=105%3A6&viewport=1201%2C297%2C0.31455719470977783&scaling=scale-down

Posted on May 16, 2021
