Sellby - an e-commerce app like OLX

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a UI UX design of an E-commerce app. It is named as Sellby, in which we can sell or buy products between users. This is design was done completely on figma. This is just the home page of the design. The complete overview is linked here with.
https://www.figma.com/proto/MttTdMLJD4ozL0GAZCH3Rg/e-commerce-v1.0?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=105%3A6&viewport=1201%2C297%2C0.31455719470977783&scaling=scale-down