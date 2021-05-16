Wheellon.Studio

AI EYE (21st CENTURY AI CCTV Weapon Detector)

We have done this LOGO project with a US-based security START-UP. They provide security through - Artificial Intelligence CCTV Weapon Detection. The company name is - AIEYE. They are going to be one of the best AI-based security companies like - ZeroEyes & ShotSpotter. Their slogan is - Detect.Locate.Alert.

We are very happy to work with this company. They are very much professional & cooperative ❤️

