L'amour- Dating app

L'amour is a UI prototype for a Dating App. It allows you to conveniently meet and connect with like-minded people.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Available for crafting your ideas.
I am available for an internship for next 6 months, please let me know if there's a vacancy.
Shoot a mail at -
30garima98@gmail.com
https://www.behance.net/30garima9864e0
Thanks !