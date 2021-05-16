Garima Srivastava

L'amour- Dating app

Garima Srivastava
Garima Srivastava
  • Save
L'amour- Dating app graphic design app logo vector web typography illustration design ui ux
Download color palette

L'amour is a UI prototype for a Dating App. It allows you to conveniently meet and connect with like-minded people.
Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
Available for crafting your ideas.
I am available for an internship for next 6 months, please let me know if there's a vacancy.
Shoot a mail at -
30garima98@gmail.com
https://www.behance.net/30garima9864e0
Thanks !

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
Garima Srivastava
Garima Srivastava

More by Garima Srivastava

View profile
    • Like