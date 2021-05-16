Justinas Urbonas

NVIDIA x Dribbble Playoff - Hairy Mascot

This hairy mascot definitely needs a hair update, same way as I need to update my workstation. It was hell of the work to render out all those hair particles. :)

My submisssion to NVIDIA x Dribbble Playoff

NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 16, 2021
