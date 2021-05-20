Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Atluh - Logo Design 👑

Atluh - Logo Design 👑 blue icon letter a crown monogram logo design concept gradient logomark logo flat design
Logo design for ATLUH, who is a friend of mine.

This mark incorporates the following elements:
Letter A and
a Crown

Mail: itstemiloluwaojo@gmail.com

Logo designer and illustrator from Nigeria ✦
