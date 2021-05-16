Liam Mackenzie

Teamland Website Redesign

TeamLand is an all-in-one team party platform.
The goal for the project was to conduct different research to use as insights to redesign their website with the goal of converting users of the site to new customers.
Check out my video about the project!
https://vimeo.com/549084603

