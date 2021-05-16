furukubo

Packaging - watermelon-flavored soft candy

Packaging - watermelon-flavored soft candy
This was created assuming the new taste of the famous Japanese sweet "MORINAGA RAMUNE".
It is a watermelon-flavored soft candy and is expected to be sold for a limited time in the summer.

Posted on May 16, 2021
