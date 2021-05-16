Farhad Ghanemi

Memory Blocks

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi
  • Save
Memory Blocks abstractlogo logomark logo design symbol logotype logos logomaker logodesigner logodesign logo
Download color palette

Memory Blocks Is a community that helps elderly people remember. I was asked to create a mark. While designing their logo, I saw a great opportunity to create a mark with blocks to show a community. And also each of the blocks shows the memory of a person.

Farhad Ghanemi
Farhad Ghanemi

More by Farhad Ghanemi

View profile
    • Like