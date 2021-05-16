EB Jahidul

Branding Logo Design

EB Jahidul
EB Jahidul
  • Save
Branding Logo Design icon type logo design illustrator logodesign logo branding designer illustration design
Download color palette

Hello Guys,
If you feel good after watching my 'work' then, please 'LIKE' on my design & leave your valuable 'COMMENT'. Don't forget to 'FOLLOW' me on #Dribbble.

👇 CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
📩 ebjahidul@gmail.com
-----------------------------------------------------------

Follow Me On:
--------------------
Facebook | Behance

Regards-
EB Jahidul
Thank You.

EB Jahidul
EB Jahidul

More by EB Jahidul

View profile
    • Like