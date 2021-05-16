Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kolya Stepchenko

File Manager App

Kolya Stepchenko
Kolya Stepchenko
  • Save
File Manager App mobile designer mobile design mobile app file manager app application design app design app concept colorful app minimal design ux ui
Download color palette

This is a file management design concept, the goal is to create a simple and minimal interface.

Kolya Stepchenko
Kolya Stepchenko

More by Kolya Stepchenko

View profile
    • Like