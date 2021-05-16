NSS MU Responsive Design

This website is made for the National Service Scheme (NSS) Department of the University of Mumbai (MU). NSS is a humanitarian department undertaking tasks of social welfare and well-being.

The main motive of this website was to bring awareness to this scheme by displaying updated information on the various social programs and activities.

This website has two main categories of users: one is the audience who is looking to find information about the scheme and the second is the admins (consisting of people from 50+ age group) maintaining the website.

Hence, this website has a very intuitive and clean layout, understandable and accessible by everyone.

The color palette is drawn from the logo of NSS, mainly the blue, as it also has a strong association with nature.

Visit the website at: https://nssmu.in/