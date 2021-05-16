Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Bielenberg

Lists & Context Menus

David Bielenberg
David Bielenberg
  • Save
Lists & Context Menus mode dark libary componens figma elements list
Download color palette

Some components I created to experiment a little with layouting techniques in Figma, to get back into it after using other design tools for a while.

✌🏻🏀

View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
David Bielenberg
David Bielenberg

More by David Bielenberg

View profile
    • Like