Omar Salman

ING logo design B3 lion concept

Omar Salman
Omar Salman
  • Save
ING logo design B3 lion concept bank logo bank lion logo lion head lion logo design branding golden ratio rebranding visual identity brand identity logo creative logo
Download color palette

Process
brief > research > reference > sketching & Concepting > reflection > revisions > presentation > delivery > support

If you want to increase your brand’s value, make it highly visible, more profitable, credible, trusted and much-loved I’d love to talk with you.
You can contact me here or at: omar@dzneer.com
https://dzneer.com/

Omar Salman
Omar Salman

More by Omar Salman

View profile
    • Like