Sayak Bandyopadhyay

Gaming PC

Gaming PC 3d visualization product render 3d artwork 3d render pc electronics
The desire of almost every PC gamer or enthusiast. Can't build one in this situation, but that doesn't stop people like us from doing it in 3D.

Also serves as an example of product visualization and render in 3D.

Posted on May 16, 2021
