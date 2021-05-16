Farshad

Whetear app web graphic design app ux ui design
Hi guys.
what's up my friends?
This is an application for weather conditions. Designed for responsive mobile phones in dimensions of 360 x 640, in light and dark mode.
I hope you like it.
I'll wait for your likes & comments.

Posted on May 16, 2021
