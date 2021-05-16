Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ProductChef - Mayank Khan Singh Dsouza

Nvidia Unofficial Mascot

ProductChef - Mayank Khan Singh Dsouza
ProductChef - Mayank Khan Singh Dsouza
Hire Me
  • Save
Nvidia Unofficial Mascot mascot nature nvidia 3d modeling designs
Nvidia Unofficial Mascot mascot nature nvidia 3d modeling designs
Nvidia Unofficial Mascot mascot nature nvidia 3d modeling designs
Nvidia Unofficial Mascot mascot nature nvidia 3d modeling designs
Download color palette
  1. slide 12.png
  2. slide 22.png
  3. silde 32.png
  4. slide 42.png

Meet NIVI, Mascot unfficial mascot

PS: it took a while to render it on Geforce MX 130 but yeah got it running.

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
View all tags
Posted on May 16, 2021
ProductChef - Mayank Khan Singh Dsouza
ProductChef - Mayank Khan Singh Dsouza
Creating, Delivering, Teaching
Hire Me

More by ProductChef - Mayank Khan Singh Dsouza

View profile
    • Like