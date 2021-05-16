Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Block Content editor ui component

This is a small UI Editor component intended for document creation or edition. You can choose from different typographies and colors, insert images, duplicate content blocks, or delete.

https://www.plusuidesign.com/ui-designs/content-editor-ui-component/

