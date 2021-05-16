Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kema

NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot challenge entry

Kema
Kema
NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot challenge entry 3d art 3d design conejita
since the task was to reimagine NVIDIA Studio unofficial mascot I decided to go bald and thought: "what if NVIDIA was into farming" and the creative flow just took me from there. I took provided model to Substance and textured it all there, then a little compositing and here is the effect. Fun challenge, hope to see more of those in future :)

1577528 studio dribbble challenge 1600x1200 enus v6
Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 16, 2021
Kema
Kema

